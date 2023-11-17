5 mobile management innovations transforming the financial sector

In today’s financial landscape, organizations face unique challenges. From navigating stringent regulations to adapting to digital innovations, the path forward demands astute technological integration. Particularly, mobile management emerges as a critical focus area. Here, you’ll discover how embracing modern mobile solutions like Android Enterprise can redefine industry standards.

What is mobile management?

“Mobile management,” in the context of financial organizations and businesses in general, refers to the strategies, technologies, and processes involved in managing mobile devices, applications, and content used within the organization. This concept is crucial in today’s business environment, where the use of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices is ubiquitous. Let’s break down what mobile management encompasses: Device Management: At its core, mobile management involves overseeing the physical devices used within an organization. This includes tasks such as configuring devices, ensuring they have the necessary software and settings, and managing the distribution of these devices to employees. In many cases, this also involves managing a variety of devices from different manufacturers, each with its own specifications and requirements. Security Management: A critical aspect of mobile management is ensuring that the devices are secure. This is particularly vital for financial organizations, where sensitive data like customer information and financial transactions need to be protected. Security management involves installing and updating security software, monitoring devices for any security breaches, and implementing policies and procedures to prevent unauthorized access to the device and its data. Application Management: Another key component is the management of applications used on these devices. This includes determining which applications are allowed on company devices, managing licenses, distributing applications to devices, and updating or removing applications as needed. For financial organizations, this might include applications for customer relationship management, financial analysis, and data reporting. Content Management: This involves managing the access and distribution of content within the organization’s mobile devices. In a financial organization, this content could range from confidential client information to internal documents and reports. Ensuring that this content is both accessible to authorized users and protected from unauthorized access is a crucial part of mobile management. Policy and Compliance Management: Mobile management also includes establishing policies that govern the use of mobile devices within the organization. This covers usage policies, privacy guidelines, and compliance with relevant laws and regulations. For financial organizations, this might include adhering to regulations like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) or the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. Support and Maintenance: Finally, mobile management includes providing support for users of the devices and maintaining the devices over time. This could involve setting up help desks to assist with technical issues, managing software updates and patches, and replacing or repairing devices as needed. In essence, mobile management is about more than just the devices themselves; it’s about integrating these devices into the organization’s workflow, security framework, and overall strategy in a way that enhances productivity while safeguarding the organization’s data and assets. For financial organizations, where data security and regulatory compliance are paramount, effective mobile management is especially critical. Mobile management innovations transforming the financial sector

1. Embracing Flexibility in Work Models

The trend towards distributed teams is gaining momentum. With a significant 78% of financial organizations opting for fully flexible work arrangements, the role of mobile management has become pivotal. The key here is the ability of modern solutions to provide streamlined and secure deployment. This means that devices are not only efficiently managed but also ready for immediate use, regardless of the employee’s location. This flexibility is crucial for organizations that need to adapt to various work environments rapidly. Advanced mobile management tools make it possible for devices to be pre-configured with necessary security and software, ensuring they are operational as soon as they reach the employee’s hands. This approach minimizes IT complexities and maximizes productivity, especially in scenarios where immediate response and real-time data access are essential.

2. Transforming Customer and Employee Experiences

In financial services, especially in retail banking, the expectation for digital accessibility has seen a remarkable surge. Mobile devices are leading this change, providing ways to offer personalized services that were once limited to in-person interactions. For example, mobile consultations with investment experts break down geographical barriers, allowing customers to receive advice regardless of their location. Similarly, streamlined check-ins for on-site customers using mobile devices enhance the customer experience by reducing wait times and improving service efficiency. This digital transformation signifies a move from traditional banking methods to a more flexible, customer-centric approach, reshaping how financial services interact with their customers.

3. Balancing Productivity with Security and Privacy

The insurance industry demonstrates the vast potential of remote work, with a significant portion of tasks being executable remotely. Yet, the challenge in this sector is maintaining data security amidst stringent regulations. Solutions like Android Work Profile offer a balanced approach. By creating a clear separation between work data and personal usage on the same device, these solutions enable employees to maintain productivity without compromising data security or personal privacy. This approach is particularly important in financial services, where sensitive client data must be protected, yet employees need the flexibility to work from anywhere.

4. Establishing Competitive Edge through Mobility Innovation

A survey highlighting that 95% of asset managers see technology as a key differentiator by 2025 underscores the importance of mobility in gaining a competitive edge. Mobile management solutions that combine data, analytics, and research tools enable financial professionals to operate beyond the confines of a traditional office. The concept of a secure, mobile trading desk or self-service kiosks illustrates this trend, where customers can access financial services in a more dynamic and interactive manner. This mobility allows financial professionals to be more responsive to market changes and client needs, providing a significant advantage in a fast-paced industry.

5. Adapting to Diverse Device Management Needs

The decline in the preference for BYOD models in U.S. financial firms and the shift towards corporate-liable models reflect growing security concerns. Nonetheless, meeting employee needs remains a priority. Platforms that support various mobile management modes, like Android Work Profile, provide the necessary flexibility. They enable organizations to customize device management based on specific roles and requirements. For instance, fully managed devices might be ideal for call centers, where security and control are paramount, while dual-purpose phones could be more suitable for branch managers who need to balance work and personal use. This adaptability in device management is crucial for catering to different employee needs while maintaining organizational security and efficiency.

These trends highlight the evolving nature of mobile management in financial organizations, emphasizing the need for solutions that are flexible, secure, and capable of enhancing both customer and employee experiences. As the financial industry continues to navigate digital transformation, these mobile management strategies will play a crucial role in shaping its future. By leveraging modern mobility solutions like those offered by Android Enterprise, financial organizations can adeptly navigate these trends and challenges. Such integration not only addresses the current demands but also paves the way for setting new standards in the financial sector.

“Mobility management is becoming increasingly critical for financial services organizations with 83% offering work location flexibility. But with strict regulatory requirements, business leaders need a level of flexibility and control that most mobility management solutions don’t offer. In this eBook, learn how Android Enterprise can offer innovative solutions to seamlessly manage and deploy devices across various use cases.”

Understanding and implementing these mobile management trends is not just beneficial; it is imperative for staying ahead in a competitive and ever-evolving market. The integration of these solutions empowers financial organizations to not only meet but exceed industry standards, marking a new era of efficiency, security, and innovation. If you are interested in learning more Google has created a new e-book entitled Flexible.Powerful.Modern featuring more information on the standard of mobility for financial services.



