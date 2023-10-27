Mitsubishi D:X Concept unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show 2023

Mitsubishi has unveiled a new concept car at the Japan Mobility Show 2023, the Mitsubishi D:X Concept. The car is designed to be an electric vehicle crossover MPV and it comes with a unique design.

The carmaker also unveiled a new prototype of their Triton3 pickup truck at the event, this model, will be launched in Japan in 2024, as yet there are no details on how much it will cost.

At the press conference, Takao Kato, president and chief executive officer, Mitsubishi Motors, said: “The Mitsubishi D:X Concept is a concept car that brings together the best of Mitsubishi Motors’ technologies – our electrification and all-wheel control technologies in particular – with a view to realizing a carbon-neutral society. We will continue to provide fulfilling mobility lifestyles that awaken the adventurous spirit of drivers and provide excitement for everyone on board.”

Combining the convenient, pleasant and roomy cabin space of an MPV with the superb road handling of an SUV, and providing the powerful and comfortable driving performance of a PHEV with no limits to the activities it can take on, the Mitsubishi D:X Concept supports an active mobility lifestyle as a reliable companion for various adventures.

You can find out more information about the new Mitsubishi D:X Concept car over at the Mitsubishi website at the link below, it is not clear as yet whether the company is planning to launch any vehicles based on this design.

Source Mitsubishi



