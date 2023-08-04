Minisforum Venus Series UN1265 mini PC from $309

In the realm of compact computing, the Minisforum Venus Series UN1265 mini PC is making waves. This high-performance device, priced from $309, is powered by the Intel Core i7-12650H processor, a part of Intel’s 12th generation lineup. With its 10 cores (6P cores + 4E cores) and 16 threads, the UN1265 is more than capable of handling demanding workloads and delivering smooth multitasking experiences.

One of the standout features of the UN1265 is its single heat pipe cooling system. This innovative design rapidly dissipates heat, ensuring the PC remains cool and ready to tackle any challenge. This is further complemented by a low-noise fan, which not only aids in efficient heat dissipation but also maintains a quiet environment, making it an ideal choice for both professional and home settings.

Venus UN1265 mini PC

The UN1265 doesn’t compromise on video processing capabilities either. It comes equipped with AV1 decoding and Intel Quick Sync Video technology. These features allow for fast and efficient video conversion, even when processing multiple videos simultaneously.

For those who value workspace efficiency, the UN1265 supports multiple displays simultaneously through DP, HDMI, and USB-C ports. This feature provides a larger workspace for multitasking, enhancing productivity. Additionally, the device supports PD power supply through a single USB-C cable, offering both high-speed data transfer and smart charging convenience.

Under the hood, the UN1265 boasts DDR4-3200 memory and a PCIe 4.0 SSD. These features ensure fast data access and smooth multitasking capabilities, further enhancing the device’s performance.

Despite its powerful features, the UN1265 maintains a sleek, wall-mountable design. With a volume of just 0.9L and dimensions of 129.6 mm x 127.8 mm x 54.3 mm, it saves valuable desktop space.

The Minisforum UN1265 is designed to deliver high performance in a compact package. Its combination of powerful processing capabilities, efficient cooling system, and sleek design make it a suitable choice for both professionals and home entertainment enthusiasts.

Source: Minisforum



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals