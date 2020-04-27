Minimalist Key organizer

Ekster Wallets has return to Kickstarter this month to launch their new compact key organizer to help you keep your keys safe and and clutter your pocket or bag. “The Ekster Key Holder is a minimalist solution that keeps all your keys organized, secure and easy to access”.

Early bird pricing is available from €26 or roughly £23 and worldwide delivery is expected to take place during August 2020. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the unique design of the Ekster key organiser, which comes complete with its own smartphone companion application allowing you to easily locate your keys if misplaced or lost.

“It’s never been easier to access the right key. The Ekster Key Holder organizes all your keys in a compact, silent stack, which you can flip through with just one hand. Say goodbye to keys jingling in your pockets, or scratching your valuables. Lost your keys? Just ring them, or locate them on a map using your phone, Google Home, Alexa or Siri. You’ll receive alerts if you leave them behind, and you can use the tracker to ring your phone too. Bonus: use the tracker as a remote control for group selfies.”

“This Key Holder stores 3-8 keys comfortably and is built for easy assembly on the go; no tools necessary. It comes with a magnetic add-on, allowing you to attach larger keys (like car keys) without the hassle. A built-in LED light ensures that you’ll always find the right key and that you won’t scratch your car or door in the dark. The light flashes when you ring your keys, so you’ll be able to find them even in the darkest of corners.”

Source : Kickstarter

