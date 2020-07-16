Minimalist belt hits Indiegogo from $69

Tim Boon and team her return to Indiegogo to launch their second campaign which has redesigned the humble belt to provide a minimalistic belt buckle that is easily adjustable. Available in a variety of different finishes the “all-new and improved” MIN BELT has been created to offer “everything you want from a belt” say it’s creators.

Early bird pledges are available from $69 offering a massive 42% saving off the recommended retail price. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during August 2020 and pledges are available offering further discounts when you purchase more multiple belts.

“NEW MIN BELT has a major design improvement from the original MIN BELT. Now MIN BELT is a really new kind of minimalist belt for Active Lifestyle. Even you are a business, golfer, traveler, indoor or outdoor person. NEW MIN BELT is for you.”

“We have drawn inspiration from both your valuable feedback and our hunger to innovate and design an all-new and improved MIN BELT. While fans of the original MIN BELT will instantly recognize the minimalist design, this is an entirely new product. The enhanced MIN BUCKLE has an ergonomic curve, making the belt even more comfortable to wear.”

Source : Indiegogo

