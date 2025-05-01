Mini PC vs. Mac Mini M4: Which Reigns Supreme?

The Minis Forum X1 AI is a compact, high-performance Windows-based mini PC designed to rival Apple’s Mac Mini M4. With its advanced hardware, extensive connectivity options, and user-upgradable components, it aims to meet the needs of gamers, multitaskers, and creative professionals alike. While the Mac Mini M4 excels in single-core performance and video encoding, the X1 AI distinguishes itself with broader features, greater customization, and a competitive price point. The video below from Matt Talkjs Tech compares the two devices.

Design and Build: Compact Yet Functional

The Minis Forum X1 AI is designed with practicality and aesthetics in mind. Its sleek, compact form factor is reminiscent of earlier Mac Mini models but incorporates functional enhancements that set it apart. A key feature is its built-in power supply, which eliminates the need for an external power brick, significantly reducing cable clutter and contributing to a cleaner workspace. Additionally, the inclusion of a mounting bracket allows users to attach the device directly to a monitor, creating a streamlined and organized setup.

Although the X1 AI is slightly larger than the Mac Mini, this increase in size is justified by its added functionality and expandability. The device’s design strikes a balance between compactness and practicality, making it suitable for both professional and personal environments. Its durable build and thoughtful design elements ensure it can seamlessly integrate into various setups while maintaining a professional appearance.

Hardware Specifications: Built for Performance

At the heart of the Minis Forum X1 AI lies the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, a 12-core, 24-thread CPU engineered to handle demanding tasks with ease. This processor is complemented by the Radeon 890M integrated GPU, which is based on AMD’s RDNA 3.5 architecture. Together, they deliver robust performance for gaming, multitasking, and creative workloads, making sure the device can handle intensive applications without compromise.

The X1 AI supports up to 96 GB of DDR5 RAM, providing ample memory for resource-intensive tasks such as video editing, 3D rendering, and large-scale multitasking. Additionally, it accommodates three PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSDs, offering extensive storage capacity and fast data transfer speeds. For wireless connectivity, the device is equipped with innovative Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, making sure seamless and reliable connections for modern peripherals and networks.

Connectivity: Versatility at Its Best

The Minis Forum X1 AI excels in connectivity, offering a comprehensive range of ports to meet the diverse needs of its users. These include:

USB 4 and USB 3.2 ports: Supporting high-speed data transfer and compatibility with a wide range of peripherals.

Supporting high-speed data transfer and compatibility with a wide range of peripherals. HDMI and DisplayPort: Allowing multi-monitor setups for enhanced productivity and immersive gaming experiences.

Allowing multi-monitor setups for enhanced productivity and immersive gaming experiences. SD card slot: Providing quick and convenient media transfers for photographers and content creators.

Providing quick and convenient media transfers for photographers and content creators. Oculink: Allowing for external GPU support to boost graphics performance when needed.

Allowing for external GPU support to boost graphics performance when needed. Two 2.5 Gb Ethernet ports: Delivering high-speed wired networking for stable and fast internet connections.

This extensive selection of ports ensures the X1 AI can accommodate a wide range of peripherals and workflows, making it a versatile choice for professionals, gamers, and tech enthusiasts alike.

Performance Comparison: Multi-Core Power vs. Single-Core Efficiency

When comparing the Minis Forum X1 AI to the Mac Mini M4, the differences in performance become apparent. The X1 AI’s multi-core CPU excels in handling complex workloads, such as video rendering, software development, and multitasking. Its Radeon 890M integrated GPU further enhances its capabilities, delivering superior results in GPU benchmarks and providing a smooth gaming experience. Support for AMD’s FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) and frame generation technologies further enhances its gaming performance, making it a strong contender for gamers.

On the other hand, the Mac Mini M4 retains an advantage in single-core performance and video encoding efficiency. These strengths make it better suited for workflows that rely on single-threaded applications or require optimized video processing. However, for users who prioritize multi-core performance and customization, the X1 AI offers a compelling alternative.

Upgradability: A Key Advantage

One of the standout features of the Minis Forum X1 AI is its upgradability. Unlike the Mac Mini, which has fixed RAM and storage, the X1 AI allows users to upgrade both components. This flexibility ensures the device can adapt to evolving needs, whether it’s increasing RAM for more demanding applications or expanding storage for larger projects.

The inclusion of Oculink for external GPU support further enhances its upgradability, providing an option to boost graphics performance as needed. This feature makes the X1 AI a future-proof choice, capable of accommodating new technologies and requirements over time. For users who value customization and long-term usability, the X1 AI offers a significant advantage.

Price and Value: Competitive and Customizable

Starting at $929 for a configuration with 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage, the Minis Forum X1 AI offers a competitive price point compared to a similarly configured Mac Mini M4. Its combination of powerful hardware, extensive connectivity options, and upgradeable components makes it a cost-effective choice for users seeking a customizable mini PC. The ability to tailor the device to specific needs further enhances its value, making sure users get the most out of their investment.

Use Cases: Who Is It For?

The Minis Forum X1 AI is designed to cater to a wide range of users, including:

Creative Professionals: Its multi-core performance, upgradability, and extensive connectivity make it ideal for demanding creative workflows such as video editing, graphic design, and 3D rendering.

Its multi-core performance, upgradability, and extensive connectivity make it ideal for demanding creative workflows such as video editing, graphic design, and 3D rendering. Gamers: With superior GPU performance and support for AMD’s gaming technologies, the X1 AI delivers a smooth and immersive gaming experience.

With superior GPU performance and support for AMD’s gaming technologies, the X1 AI delivers a smooth and immersive gaming experience. Tech Enthusiasts: The device’s versatility, upgrade potential, and wide range of connectivity options make it a practical choice for users with diverse needs and interests.

Limitations: Where It Falls Short

Despite its many strengths, the Minis Forum X1 AI does have a few limitations:

Slightly larger size: While its increased size allows for greater functionality, it may not appeal to users who prioritize compactness above all else.

While its increased size allows for greater functionality, it may not appeal to users who prioritize compactness above all else. Single-core performance: The X1 AI lags behind the Mac Mini M4 in single-core tasks and video encoding efficiency, which could impact specific workflows.

A Versatile Alternative

The Minis Forum X1 AI stands out as a versatile and customizable alternative to the Mac Mini M4. While it may not match the Mac Mini in single-core performance or video encoding efficiency, its strengths in multi-core performance, upgradability, and connectivity make it an attractive option for a wide range of users. Whether you’re a gamer, a creative professional, or a tech enthusiast, the X1 AI offers a robust and flexible solution tailored to meet your needs.

Discover other guides from our vast content that could be of interest on Mini PC vs Mac Mini M4.

Source & Image Credit: Matt Talks Tech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals