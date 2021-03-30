Firefly Station P2 mini PC runs Android or Linux



If you’re in the market for a mini PC capable of running both Linux and Android operating systems you may be interested in the new Firefly Station P2 which will soon be launching and features a Rockchip RK3568 processor.

The mini PC is powered by a quad-core 1.8 GHz ARM Cortex-A55 processor supported by Mali-G52 graphics and capable of accepting up to 8GB of RAM and features on-board eMMC storage with expansion slots for M.2 and SATA III storage if preferred. Other features include support for WiFi 6, dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, and the mini PC has two antenna connectors to improve connectivity when needed. Firefly lists the Station P2 as compatible with Android 11 and Ubuntu 18.04 software and you can learn more from the promotional video embedded below.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. The previous generation Firefly Station P1 is still currently available to purchase priced from $129.

Source : Firefly : Liliputing

