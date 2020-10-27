Chuwi LarkBox Pro tiny mini PC from $219



Chinese hardware manufacturer Chuwi has launched a new super small mini PC measuring just 61 x 61 x 43mm in size and weighing 127g. The LarkBox Pro mini PC system is now available to purchase priced from $219 and is powered by an Intel Celeron J4125 processor supported by 6GB RAM and a 128GB SSD. Internally Chuwi have used a active purecopper cooling module.

“Both processors are based on Intel’s Gemini Lake Refresh architecture which means that, at their hearts, these are Intel Atom-based processors designed for low-cost, low-performance computers. So don’t expect workstation-class performance from either the LarkBox or LarkBox Pro.Instead, these systems are designed to fit in places where you might not normally place a full-sized computer, like behind a TV or monitor, or even in your pocket as you travel to and from work.”

“Thanks to the benefits of low-power processors and low-power memory, and the deep optimization of software and hardware, the minimum standby power consumption is only 5W, saving power.”

For more information and the new Chuwi LarkBox Pro tiny mini PC and similar systmes, jump over to the Liliputing website by following the link below, where Brad Linder reveals more about what you can expect from the small form factor PC, now available to purchase priced from $219.

Source : Liliputing : weakish! : Chuwi

