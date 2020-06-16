Advantech MIO-5393 mini PC with up to 6 cores

Advantech has introduced a new single board computer designed specifically for Internet of Things and embedded applications. The small SBC MIO-5393 mini PC can be powered by a choice of 9th Gen. Intel Xeon CPUs and measures 146 x 102 mm. The single board computer offers I/O functionality and domain-focused features like CAN bus.

Equipped with an integrated Gen9 LP graphics engine the MIO-5393 mini PC supports three simultaneous displays with 48bits LVDS (eDP optional), HDMI (up to 4k @ 30Hz), and DisplayPort (up to 4k @ 60Hz). MIO-5393 supports up to 32 GB/64 GB memory size dual-channel DDR4 2400 MHz.

“MIO-5393’s built-in iManager 3.0 is based on Advantech’s EIO-201 embedded controller. iManager 3.0 integrates power sequence control to improve reliability and enable GPIO, hardware monitoring, smart fan control, and watchdog timer functions. iManager 3.0 also supports domain-focused features like high-speed RS-232/422/485 up to 1Mbps, I²C (100kb/400kb/1Mb), and CANBus. MIO-5393 facilitates two M.2 expansions: E-Key for WiFi+BT wireless module/AI acceleration cards, and B-Key for 3G/LTE modules/SATA SSD, (option to M-key for NVMe/PCIex4 SSD). Additionally, Advantech’s MIO extension interface provides 4x PCIex1/DDI/USB/LPC/SMBus connectivity for vertically-focused or customized expansion. For example, MIO-5393 supports MIOe-260 I/O modules and provides additional 2x GbE, 8x UART, 4x USB, and isolated 2x CAN bus, 1x miniPCIe socket, and 1x M.2 B-key socket. This diverse and expansive I/O capacity is suitable for factory-based AGV or CNC automation and medical applications.”

Features of the new Advantech MIO-5393 mini PC :

– 9th /8th Gen. Intel Xeon /Core Processor supports up to 6 cores and TDP 45 W/25 W

– Dual-channel DDR4-2400, with up to 64 GB, ECC for Xeon SKU

– Triple simultaneous displays with 48-bit LVDS+HDMI+DP

– USB 3.2 Gen2 (10 Gbps), TPM 2.0 & NVMe/PCIe Gen3x4 SSD

– Dual GbE, SATA III, RS-232/422/485, CANBus, SMBus, I2C

– M.2 B-Key 2280/3042, (optional M-Key 2280) and M.2 E-Key 2230

– Supports iManager 3.0, SW APIs, and WISE-DeviceOn

