Impact Display Solutions Core i9-9900T mini PC

Impact Display Solutions has created a fanless mini PC based on the Kontron D3654-B mini-STX motherboard in the form of the IMP-3654-B1-B. as you can see from the photos the mini PC is equipped with a large heatsink allowing it to passively cool its hardware components without the need for noisy fans.

The Kontron D3654-B motherboard is powered by Intel H310 Express Chipset (Q370 Express also available, see D3664-B) supporting both DDR4-2666 & DDR4-2400 SDRAM memory and Intel 8th or 9th generation Core i7 / i5 / i3 CPUs code name “Coffee Lake” and Intel 9th generation Core i9 / i7 / i5 / i3 processors code name “Coffee Lake Refresh.” Socket LGA1151 can accommodate Intel Pentium / Intel Celeron processor series, too.

“Both HDMI and DisplayPort outputs offer versatility. Vs. 7th gen, 8th generation features higher boost/turbo frequency and cash, “modern standby” (a selective feature standby mode that results in faster wakeup for functions such as USB), and other improvements.”

“The 9th generation is enhanced with a better thermal interface on the high end processors and supports up to 8 cores. Made by Kontron for 24/7 continuous operation. Operating -40°C to +50°C, Storage -40C to +70C (see Note* below). Thin profile makes it suitable for compact applications such as AIO’s and fits metal chassis 165x147x36 mm small optionally available from Impact (see Systems section of website) – also perfect for portable media players.”

Specifications of the Impact isplay Solutions IMP-3654-B1-B mini PC include :

Processor : Intel Core i9-9900T

Graphics adapter : Intel UHD Graphics 630, 26.20.100.7755

Memory : 32768 MB

Avant DDR4-2400, 17-17-17-39, Dual-Channel

Mainboard : Intel H310 (Cannon Lake-H)

Storage : EDGE NextGen SSD 1TB, 1024 GB

Weight : 2 kg ( = 70.55 oz / 4.41 pounds), Power Supply: 323 g ( = 11.39 oz / 0.71 pounds)

For a full review of the Impact Display Solutions IMP-3654-B1-B mini PC jump over to the Notebook Check website.

Source :Fanless Tech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals