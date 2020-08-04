Chuwi LarkBox mini PC from $169

Five days remain on the Chuwi LarkBox mini PC crowdfunding campaign which is already raised over $800,000 thanks to over 7,000 backers. The small 4K mini PC features an Intel Celeron J4115 supported by Intel UHD 600 and equipped with 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM.

features of the mini PC include the ability to install up to 1TB M.2 2242 SSD and connectivity is provided via 2 x USB 3.0 Type-A, 1 x USB-C with HDMI, headset, microSD card reader ports also available. The small mini PC measures just 2.4″ x 2.4″ x 1.7″ inches in size and is now available at a discounted price of $169 offering a considerable discount off the recommended retail price of $199 which will take effect once the crowdfunding campaign comes to an end.

“Despite its size, Larkbox packs a mighty punch. This opens up endless use cases for Larkbox. Due to the form factor, Larkbox is fantastic for POS and digital signage, kiosks, and CCTV systems. The options for Larkbox are endless, small, and powerful enabling it to complete all manner of tasks, anywhere, with ease.”

“Due to its super compact size, Larkbox is fantastic for a desk where space is scarce. What’s more, it can be taken anywhere in your bag, enabling you to work anywhere without the need to switch devices.To make this even easier, we made Larkbox super lightweight so you won’t even notice you’re carrying it. Unlike a traditional PC that can weigh upwards of 5KG, Larkbox is designed as the ultimate ease of use PC. Ultra-small form factor and lightweight design ensure that Larkbox is never a burden to your daily life.”

