OnLogic IGL100 thin client mini PC launches



OnLogic has this week announced the launch of its new OnLogic IGL100 thin client mini PC powered by either a dual-core Intel Celeron N3350, or quad-core Intel Pentium N4200 CPU, the fanless mini PC supports up to 8 GB of DDR3L memory and include dual independent display support, seven USB ports, and multiple expansion slots. The mini PC is equipped with OnLogic’s Hardshell Fanless technology and DIN, VESA, and wall mounting options, enabling users to mount the mini PC to compatible monitors providing a clutter free and silent workspace.

“The IGL100 lets you choose the level of performance you need, with its energy efficient Celeron N3350 Dual-Core or Pentium N4200 Quad-Core CPU options. Multitasking is a breeze with support for up to 8 GB of DDR3L memory and dual independent display support. The IGL100 is part of our line of IGEL Ready thin clients. With its slim 1.5″ profile, the IGL100 can be installed in almost any industrial application, with support for DIN, VESA, and wall mounting. Rest easy knowing sensitive internal components are protected from dust, debris, chemicals, and moisture with OnLogic’s integrated Hardshell™ Fanless Technology. Its rugged design, wide 9~24V power input, and solid state design dramatically improve the lifespan of the system. The IGL100’s modularity also makes it a perfect choice for custom branding or other desired customization.”

Features and specifications for the OnLogic IGL100 thin client mini PC :

– Two CPU Options

– Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz (max burst frequency 2.4GHz)

– Intel Pentium N4200 1.1GHz (max burst frequency 2.5GHz)

– Slim form factor: 7.72″ x 1.45″ x 4.76″ (196 x 36.75 x 120.8 mm)

– Wide input voltage: 9~24 VDC

– 4 USB 2.0 ports

– 3 USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports (1 type C)

– 1 Gb LAN port (N3350) or 2 Gb LAN ports (N4200)

– 2 DisplayPorts

– 1 audio jack (mic in, line out)

– 1 full size mPCIe socket

– 1 full/half size shared mPCIe/mSATA socket

– 1 mSATA

Optional Features:

– Wall, DIN, and VESA mounting kits

– WiFi, Bluetooth, or 4G LTE connectivity

– Auto Power On

– 2 RS-232/422/485 COM ports

Source : Fanless Tech : OnLogic

