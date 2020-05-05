GPD Win Max mini gaming laptop unboxed

Brad Linder over at Liliputing has published a great unboxing and first impressions video of the new GPD Win Max mini gaming laptop. The GPD Win Max mini laptop will be launchingvia a crowdfunding campaign later this month and will be available to preorder from $779 from May 18th 2020 onwards.

“After tinkering with the Win Max for a few hours, I can already tell you that this is without a doubt the most powerful laptop with an 8 inch or smaller screen to date, and there’s a lot to like about the little computer, whether you plan to use it primarily for gaming or productivity.”

If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to commence sometime towards the end of June 2020. The limited time price will be available to early bird backers and will offer a system powered by an Intel Core i5-1035G7 Ice Lake processor and Iris Plus graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage.

The GPD Win Max mini gaming laptop is fitted with an 8 inch HD touchscreen display offering users a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels and also features integrated gaming joysticks and buttons as well as support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Inlcuded ports take the form of Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.1 Type-C and Type-A ports, full-sized HDMI 2.0b, Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5mm audio jack, and a handy microSD card reader.

For a full rundown on Linder’s first impressions and loads of photos, jump over to the Liliputing website by following the link below.

Source : Liliputing

