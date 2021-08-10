A500 Mini Amiga mini games console launching 2022

Retro Games has announced a new addition to its range of mini games console announcing the launch of its new A500 Mini Amiga in early 2022 priced at £120, €130 $140 or AUD$200. The A500 Mini has been inspired by the original Amiga 500 personal computer launched back in 1987 and is a “homage to the 1980s heyday of 16-bit personal computing“.

The A500 Mini will feature 25 Amiga gaming classics, including Worms, The Chaos Engine (by The Bitmap Brothers), and Simon The Sorceror. Owners will also have the ability toside-load your own games via USB stick with full WHDLoad support and an array of options to choose from and the console will feature the ability to save your progress in games allowing you to tackle those particularly tricky sections with the knowledge you can save your progress at any time.

“Developed by Retro Games Ltd. and distributed by Koch Media, the THEA500Mini features the perfect emulation of, not only, the original A500 (OCS) and Enhanced Chip Set (ECS) of future revisions, but also the Advanced Graphics Architecture (AGA) of the A1200. The A500 Mini comes with the original style 2-button mouse and newly engineered 8-button precision gamepad, allowing you to choose your control method. To compliment the on-screen keyboard, you can plug in an external standard PC keyboard for additional functionality.”

“In this initial mini version of THEA500, we have created what we believe gaming fans will love, and will see as the evolution of mini games consoles”, said Paul Andrews, Managing Director at Retro Games.

“Retro Games have developed a truly unique product”, said Debbie Bestwick MBE, CEO at Team 17, “and I’m very excited to have our classic games represented in all their original glory”.

