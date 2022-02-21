Mini Brick Lane Edition debuts

Mini has revealed a new special edition version of its iconic small sporty car called the Brick Lane Edition. The special edition is inspired by the East End of London, renowned for street art. The vehicle will be available in Cooper S Hardtop two or four-door versions in the US.

Pricing for the two-door version starts at $35,675, with the four-door version starting at $36,675. Neither of those prices includes the $850 destination handling charge. On the exterior, the Brick Lane Edition is painted White Silver Metallic on the body with contrasting Soul Blue on the top with black mirror caps and chrome trim.

The vehicle gets graphics in Frozen Blue, Mint, and Soul Blue meant to characterize lines of bricks and modern colors representing the art scene of Brick Lane. The car has 17-inch wheels and a panoramic moonroof standard. Inside is standard Carbon Black Cross Punch Leather with heated front seats, and a heated leather wrapped steering wheel. The vehicle can be had with a six-speed manual or the seven-speed sport dual-clutch at no additional cost.

