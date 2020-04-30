Microsoft Q3 financial results announced, revenue up 15 percent

Microsoft has announced its financial results for Q3, the company has seen its revenue increae y 15 percent to $35 billion for the quarter.

The company also reported operating income of $13 billion, this is an increase of 25% on the previous year and net income of $10.8 billion, this is up 22% on the same time last year.

“We’ve seen two years’ worth of digital transformation in two months. From remote teamwork and learning, to sales and customer service, to critical cloud infrastructure and security – we are working alongside customers every day to help them adapt and stay open for business in a world of remote everything,” said Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft. “Our durable business model, diversified portfolio, and differentiated technology stack position us well for what’s ahead.”



“In this dynamic environment, our sales teams and partners executed a solid third quarter, with Commercial Cloud revenue generating $13.3 billion, up 39% year over year,” said Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Microsoft. “We remain committed to balancing operational discipline with continued investments in key strategic areas to drive future growth.”

You can see Microsoft’s full Q3 financial results over at their website at the link below.

Source Microsoft

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals