Microsoft Flight Simulator Xbox Series X|S performance analysis

If you are interested in learning more about the new Microsoft Flight Simulator game launched on the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles earlier this week you’ll be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry have wasted no time creating a helpful performance analysis comparing Microsoft Flight Simulator running on both Xbox Series X|S consoles. Join Alex and John for the full lowdown in the video below.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is also available via Xbox Game Pass subscription service allowing you to try out the revolutionary new game without parting for any additional cash. As you fly around the planet you can stop off at over 37 thousand airports, 2 million cities and view 1.5 billion buildings.

Experience real mountain ranges, roads, trees, rivers, animals, traffic, and more. Check out the launch trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the optimized version specifically created for the Xbox Series X|S next generation games consoles.

“It’s been described as the new Crysis – Microsoft Flight Simulator is scalable, but it’s also incredibly challenging to run at its higher settings, even when using the most powerful graphics hardware on the market. So how does the game fare on Xbox Series X? Very well actually – and what Asobo Studio has extracted from the Series S is also creditable.”

Source : Digital Foundry

