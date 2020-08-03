Microsoft shutting down Cortana on iOS, Android and Harman Kardon Invoke

Microsoft has this week announced that it is closing down its Cortana personal assistant applications on both android and iOS platforms. Support for all third-party Cortana skills will cease on September 7th 2002 and in early 2021, Microsoft will stop supporting the Cortana mobile app on iOS and Android. But Cortana users will still be able to manage their calendar and email, join meetings, and more via the new productivity-focused experiences. Such as the Cortana Windows 10 experience, Cortana integration in Outlook mobile, and soon Cortana voice assistance in the Teams mobile app.

Microsoft has also decided to end support for the Cortana service integration in the Harman Kardon Invoke speaker in January 2021. "We know that most of our customers primarily use the Invoke to play music because of its premium quality sound. To make sure you can keep listening to music or your favorite podcasts, we've worked closely with Harman Kardon to create a Bluetooth-enabled device transition plan that we hope will help ease the impact of this change. Additionally, we are offering the opportunity to receive one Microsoft $50 gift card per active Invoke to the owner of the latest U.S.-based Microsoft account used to set up an Invoke speaker that sent a voice request to the Cortana service after July 31, 2019, and prior to this announcement. "

Microsoft explains a little more about the upcoming changes to Cortana :

“Also in 2021, Cortana in Surface Headphones will continue pivoting toward its mission to help customers with productivity throughout their day. While we’ll be removing support for the previous version of Cortana in the first version of Surface Headphones, you’ll still be able to use both versions of Surface Headphones, as well as the new Surface Earbuds, to tap into Cortana via Outlook mobile to manage your inbox and schedule with the Play My Emails feature. We’ve spent a lot of time thinking through this transition and understand that these changes may be disruptive to some of our customers. We look forward to continuing to innovate on ways Cortana can help you navigate the modern workplace so you can save time and focus on the things that matter most in your day.”

Source : Microsoft

