New Microsoft Azure virtual machines optimized for AI with AMD Instinct MI300X Accelerators

During the recent Microsoft Ignite event, a significant collaboration between AMD and Microsoft was highlighted. AMD showcased its array of products that are redefining the landscape of cloud computing and AI. The spotlight was on the upcoming AMD Instinct MI300X accelerator, which, along with AMD EPYC CPUs and AMD Ryzen CPUs with AI engines, is revolutionizing services in cloud and generative AI.

Microsoft Azure

Vamsi Boppana, Senior Vice President of AI at AMD, explains the company’s vision to “foster AI everywhere.” This encompasses a broad spectrum, from the cloud to enterprise and endpoint devices, all powered by AMD’s CPUs, GPUs, accelerators, and AI engines. This collaboration with Microsoft and a growing ecosystem of partners is accelerating innovation and bringing the benefits of AI to a diverse portfolio of computing engines.

A key development in this partnership is the integration of the AMD Instinct MI300X into Microsoft Azure’s new Azure ND MI300x v5 Virtual Machine series. This marks Azure as the first cloud service to adopt this advanced accelerator. The inclusion of the AMD Instinct MI300X offers customers enhanced choices in efficiency and scalability for AI workloads.

AMD Instinct MI300X

The 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors are now powering a new generation of VMs on Microsoft Azure. These VMs cater to various needs, including general-purpose, memory-intensive, and compute-optimized categories. The new VMs are expected to deliver up to 20% better performance for general and memory-intensive VMs and double the CPU performance for compute-optimized VMs, compared to the previous generation.

In addition to these developments, the Azure NGads V620 series, now in general availability, is a new addition to the Azure N-series family of GPU-accelerated VMs. These VMs, powered by AMD Radeon PRO V620 GPUs and 3rd Gen AMD EPYC CPUs, are designed for high-demand workloads, enhancing experiences in gaming, VDI, and rendering.

AMD Ryzen AI

Another significant advancement is AMD’s Ryzen AI, the first dedicated AI accelerator available on an x86 processor. With over 50 systems now featuring Ryzen 7000 Series processors with Ryzen AI, this technology is making a substantial impact on the market. AMD and Microsoft are working together to bring expanding AI workloads and generative AI experiences to consumers through these technologies. Looking ahead, AMD’s Advancing AI event on December 6 at 10 am PT promises to offer deeper insights into AMD’s portfolio of AI products.

What do these developments mean for consumers and businesses? Enhanced capabilities in these technologies imply more powerful, efficient, and intelligent computing experiences, both in cloud services and personal computing. For businesses reliant on cloud services and AI-driven applications, these advancements offer transformative opportunities. Enterprises can tackle more complex tasks, process larger datasets, and leverage AI in innovative ways. As we witness these advancements, the collaboration between AMD and Microsoft is shaping the future of computing and AI. These technologies are not just enhancing products; they are paving the way for the next wave of digital transformation.

Source & Image Credit : AMD



