Nikon ECLIPSE Ei educational microscope launched

Nikon has announced the launch of its new ECLIPSE Ei educational microscope, designed for “intuitive operation and an improved learning experience” thanks to the ability to easily configure the microscope for remote education. By combining the ECLIPSE Ei and the optional Digital Sight 1000 microscope camera, instructors and students can easily share specimen images using a large monitor or tablet PC and projector. Nikon has also created the ECLIPSE Ei’s Online Guide to offer quick and easy access to tutorials, “empowering students to learn independently” says Nikon.

“One of the main driving forces behind innovation in science and technology is ”curiosity“. Leveraging this natural curiosity is particularly important in the field of education for capturing and sustaining the students’ interest. Additionally, there is a growing need for new communication tools that empower students to share their experiences and to support online/remote education following the spread of COVID-19.”

“The ECLIPSE Ei’s ”Online Guide“ is a mobile-friendly, web-based operation manual featuring video tutorials and images. The guide can be quickly accessed on a mobile device by scanning a QR code on the microscope. This easily accessible guide empowers students to learn how to use the microscope independently and is a useful resource for reviewing microscope operation guidelines.”

The ECLIPSE Ei features a compact, lightweight design weighing approximately 5.2 kg to improve portability and features the CFI infinity optical system. For more information jump over to the official Nikon press release by following the link below

Source : Nikon

