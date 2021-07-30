Meteor Mini massager ball provides vibration, heat and more

If you are searching for a fully featured portable massager you may be interested in the new Meteor Mini created by the development team over at MyoStorm. The small spherical massager offers a compact way to target your aches and pains using a combination of vibrating heat massage for pain relief and recovery.

The latest design offers a smaller version of the original and can be used on your neck, back, knees and other parts of your body to relieve muscle stiffness, aches and pains and more. Capable of heating to a temperature of 120°F the mini just takes two minutes compared to the larger Meteor 2.1 which takes 12 minutes to heat. The smaller massage ball has a battery life of approximately three hours or 45 minutes when using the heat function and a charge time of approximately 2.5 hours.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $89 or £64 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Meteor Mini campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the Meteor Mini massager ball project play the promotional video below.

“Muscle stiffness is a part of life, but it doesn’t have to be so bad. The METEOR MINI helps improve blood flow and decrease muscle stiffness, allowing you to recover quicker and get back on your feet! The vibration of the METEOR MINI and the METEOR are optimized for 3 main therapeutic benefits: Muscle Stiffness, Blood Flow, Pain Reduction.”

“Not all vibration is created equal. Some vibration has no effect, and some vibration can even be damaging to your body. Here at MyoStorm, we have studied the ideal measurements to bring therapeutic vibration that is optimal for decreasing pain and improving recovery. It has been shown that vibration therapy can be just as effective as massage at reducing muscle soreness and pain in less time.”

“Blood Flow: It has been found that the right types of vibration can improve blood flow as shown below. The increase in blood flow leads to less pain, stiffness, and greater muscle recovery. Pain Reduction: The right vibration can be effective in blocking pain signals to the brain by stimulating mechanoreceptors which block pain from nociceptors. “

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the massager ball, jump over to the official Meteor Mini crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals