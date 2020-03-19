EDGYZO messenger bag hits Kickstarter

EDGYZO is a new messenger bag designed to help you stay organised while travelling or during your daily commute. Created by a team of developers based in Singapore the innovative EDGYZO messenger bag has this week launched by Kickstarter with early bird pledges available from £100 or roughly $116 ( depending on exchange rates).

“Bag dimensions comparison: Before and after expansion. The expanded dimensions meet the airport carry-on requirement of 22″ x 14″ x 9″ (56cm x 35cm x 22cm) allowing you to bring up to 4 days of travel clothing with laptop and other essentials/accessories.”

Features and specifications :

– Dimensions: 16″ x 12″ x 6″ | 40.6cm x 30.4 x 15.2cm

– Weight: 1.26kg | 2.8lbs

– Exterior: 1680D waterproof nylon exterior

– Interior: 210D waterproof polyester lining

– YKK anti-burst zippers

– 360° full-perimeter expansion to increase storage capacity from 20L to 30L (meets airline carry-on dimensions)

– 2x quick access pockets (front and back)

– 3x storage compartments for accessories (front), general items / clothing (center, lockable) and gadgets (back, lockable)

– 25x thoughtfully-designed pockets with neat and effortless organisation

– All storage compartments are surrounded individually by padded foam to protect your contents from all collision

– 180° lay flat (clamshell design) lockable center and back compartments

– Large 16″ x5″ lockable RFID safe pocket

– TSA check-point friendly 3D laptop pocket for up to 15.6″ laptop (even for older, thicker models)

– Hidden luggage handle sleeve

– 8″ strap detachable key chain

– 80cm – 140cm adjustable nylon shoulder strap with 9″ x 2.5″ shoulder pad made of 1680D nylon (top) and comfortable foam padding (below)

– Double bars D-rings

– Black matt hard-pressed (gap-less) zinc alloy hardware

– Padded micro fiber wrapped nylon handles

– Maximized storage & usage design within the bag

– Dual-sliders zippers for all storage compartments enable device charging or earpiece connection from anywhere in the bag, regardless if you carry it on your left or your right

Source : Kickstarter

