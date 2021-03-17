New NETGEAR MK83 Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 6 routerlaunches for $500

NETGEAR has this week announced a new addition to its range of Nighthawk Mesh WiFi 6 systems announcing the introduction of the new tri-band mesh router in the form of the Nighthawk Tri-band Mesh WiFi 6 System (MK83) priced at $500.

Powered by a quad-core processor the Nighthawk Tri-band Mesh WiFi 6 system offers combined WiFi speeds of up to 3.6Gbps that is more than capable of delivering up to Gigabit internet speeds throughout out the home, than previous generation systems. WiFi 6 connectivity offers up to four times the performance and capacity of previous generation WiFi 5 (802.11ac) but still provides 100% backwards compatibility to earlier generations of WiFi devices (802.11a/b/g/n/ac) so all devices can connect at top speeds, explains NETGEAR in their press release.

“The Nighthawk brand of high-performance routers and mesh WiFi systems with advanced network settings and sleek black designs are a favorite amongst tech savvy customers. Nighthawk Tri-band Mesh WiFi 6 System features the ability to customize household WiFi settings by enabling separate internet connections with different WiFi names.

This capability creates new control over home WiFi performance. For example, always-connected smart home devices, such as thermostats, locks, lights, security cameras, garage door openers, and other appliances, can be assigned their own WiFi connection, while personal devices, like computers, smartphones, tablets, TVs, game consoles and bandwidth hungry devices are assigned to a different WiFi name.

This segmenting of WiFi connections by device maximizes internet speeds and delivers even smoother video streaming. The new Nighthawk Tri-band Mesh WiFi 6 System also automatically prioritizes video streaming, gaming, and video conferencing applications, such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams with the dynamic QoS feature to ensure a seamless experience during work or play.

The new Nighthawk Mesh WiFi system joins the family of NETGEAR best-in-class tri-band WiFi offerings utilizing the latest WiFi 6 technology. With this introduction, NETGEAR now provides more price performance options to fit the WiFi needs of any household. Nighthawk Mesh WiFi systems range from $299.99 with dual-band WiFi to this latest addition of the Nighthawk Tri-band Mesh WiFi 6 system at $499.99 for the router and two satellite kit. Other award-winning solutions include Orbi WiFi 6 Mesh systems that deliver coverage for up to 7,500 square-foot homes and even faster WiFi speeds, which range from $549.99 (RBK753) to $999.99 (RBK853) for the premium performance Orbi three-piece kit.”

Source : NETGEAR : TPU

