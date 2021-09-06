Concept Mercedes Maybach EQS unveiled

Mercedes have unveiled a new luxury electric vehicle concept at the IAA in Munich, the Concept Mercedes Maybach EQS .

The Concept Mercedes Maybach EQS is a concept luxury electric SUV which is based on Mercedes modular architecture.

With the Concept EQS, Mercedes-Maybach is providing a clear preview of the first fully electric series-production model for the tradition-steeped luxury brand. The SUV concept vehicle is based on the modular architecture for luxury- and executive-class electric vehicles from Mercedes-Benz and takes the exclusivity of Maybach into a locally emission-free future. The near-production one-off shows identifying features that are characteristic of Maybach – such as the elaborate two-tone paint finish – but its innovative drive technology also takes a step towards a significantly more progressive way of presenting the brand. In the interior, the rear becomes a comfortable place to work or rest thanks to Executive seats and the Chauffeur Package. In addition to these features are exclusive details such as new door panels, armrests that are designed like high-quality sideboards and trim elements in white piano lacquer and materials in deep-sea blue, which create a feel-good atmosphere on board as if on an elegant yacht.

The Mercedes-Maybach brand has always stood for state-of-the-art technology, handcrafted precision and exclusivity and is considered a pioneer in defining luxury, style and status. Mercedes-Maybach is a legend that is constantly reinventing itself. In 1921, Wilhelm and Karl Maybach began building cars with the goal of creating “the very best of the very best.” It is this claim that has been defining the unique aura of Mercedes-Maybach for 100 years now.

