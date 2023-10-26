Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 SUV starst at $179,900

Mercedes Benz has revealed the pricing for the new Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 SUV in the USA and the car starts at $179,900 the car is now available to order from dealerships in the USA.

The new Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV is a masterpiece that seamlessly merges Maybach’s illustrious heritage with modern opulence. While the SUV already boasts a plethora of standard features to satiate even the most discerning of tastes, it doesn’t stop there. For those looking to add a personal touch, two exclusive packages are up for grabs for an additional cost.

But it’s not just about the looks; the heart that beats under its hood is equally captivating. Drivers, prepare to be whisked away by the sheer power of Dual Permanently Synchronous Electric Motors, churning out a staggering 649 hp and 700 lb-ft of torque. And if you’re thinking that such power might compromise on comfort, think again. The AIRMATIC Air Suspension, paired with the Adaptive Damping System and agile rear-axle steering, promises a ride as smooth as silk.

The new Mercedes Maybach comes with the new MBUX Hyperscreen, this intuitive system, featuring the “zero layer,” ensures that most of your needs are just a touch away, eliminating the hassle of navigating through multiple menus.

You can find out more details about the new Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 SUV over at Mercedes Benz at the link below, if you want the Nigh Series Design packages, this will cost an extra $25,000.

Source Mercedes Benz



