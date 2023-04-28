Mercedes MANUFAKTUR lets you customize the Mercedes-AMG S-Class

Mercedes Benz has revealed that you can now customize their Mercedes-AMG S-Class vehicles with the Mercedes MANUFAKTUR, and customers will be able to choose from a range of special paint options and interior finishes.

The range includes two new exclusive colors, MANUFAKTUR vintage blue uni and MANUFAKTUR silicon grey uni on top of the previously available colors, more details on these options are below.

The two solid paints MANUFAKTUR vintage blue uni and MANUFAKTUR silicon grey uni are available for the exterior. In addition, there is MANUFAKTUR graphite metallic, MANUFAKTUR mystic blue metallic, MANUFAKTUR olive metallic and MANUFAKTUR rubellite red metallic. The selection of paints with matt finish includes MANUFAKTUR night black magno and MANUFAKTUR kalahari gold magno.

The Interior Package includes the front and rear seats finished in MANUFAKTUR Exclusive nappa leather. They feature elaborate diamond quilting. The AMG emblem is embossed in the front head restraints. Nappa leather in MANUFAKTUR colour is also used for the armrests and centre panels in the doors, the centre console including centre armrests and the lower section of the instrument panel. Another highlight of the Interior Package is the AMG Performance MANUFAKTUR steering wheel covered by hand in nappa leather, colour‑coordinated with the respective interior colour. The high-pile black floor mats feature an embroidered AMG logo and piping in nappa leather in a particularly high-quality finish in the MANUFAKTUR interior colour. The illuminated door sill trims in the door cut-outs bear the AMG lettering and a MANUFAKTUR exclusive pattern.

You can find out more details about the Mercedes MANUFAKTUR for the Mercedes-AMG S-Class over at Mercedes Benz at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing for this range of exclusive options.

Source Mercedes Benz





