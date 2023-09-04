Mercedes Concept CLA Class unveiled

Mercedes Benz has unveiled a new concept car, the Mercedes Concept CLA Class at IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich, Germany, and it is designed to give us a look at what Mercedes Benz has planned for their future vehicles.

The new Mercedes Concept CLA Class is built on the next-generation drivetrain which will offer a range of up to 750 kilometers or 466 miles, it will also offer rapid charging of up to 400 kilometers of range in just 15 minutes.

“The Concept CLA Class is the forerunner for an entirely new all-electric segment of entry-level vehicles at Mercedes-Benz. The range will comprise a total of four new models – a four-door coupé, a shooting brake and two stunning SUVs – each with significantly elevated product substance. This new model family is inspired by a generation of car buyers who want that unmistakable Mercedes-Benz feel, with more features, even greater comfort and safety and the most advanced technology. They also seek a sustainable choice that is a cut above the rest. This hypermiler is the one-litre car of the electric age, with a range of more than 750 kilometres (466 miles) in the WLTP1 and energy consumption of just 12 kWh/100 km. Based on the MMA platform, it provides an insight into the first complete family of Mercedes-Benz electric cars developed from scratch to put our Ambition 2039 on the road, whereby we aim to achieve net carbon neutrality along the entire value chain in our fleet of new vehicles in 2039.” Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG

You can find out more information about the new Mercedes Concept CLA Class over at Mercedes Benz at the link below, we are looking forward to seeing what the future vehicles from Mercedes are like.

