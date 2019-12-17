Mercedes Benz to show off its latest technology at CES in January

Mercedes Benz has revealed that it will be showing off its latest technology at CES 2020 in January, the luxury car maker will give us look at what they have planned for the future and from the photo above it looks interesting.

Mercedes will be showing off a concept vehicle and their pres conference will take place on Monday the 6th of January 2020.

In his keynote speech at the Consumer Electronics Show taking place in Las Vegas (CES) from January 7th – 10th 2020, Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, will provide a visionary outlook of the future interaction between man and machine. The highlight for the brand will be the world premiere of a pioneering concept vehicle inspired by one of the most innovative brands of the entertainment sector. This symbiosis will also be reflected in the redesigned presence at CES 2020. The keynote speech will be shown on Monday, January 6th from 8.30 p.m. (January 7th,5:30 am CET) via Livestream on Mercedes me media: https://media.mercedes-benz.com/ces2020.

The concept vehicle and its visionary technical solutions once again demonstrate the innovative strength of Mercedes-Benz. It completely redefines the term “Sustainable Modern Luxury” and symbolizes the brand’s aspirations to achieve sustainable mobility today, tomorrow and in the future. The creative and trendsetting features of the show car match the brand philosophy which places the focus on people and sets standards for the future of mobility.

