Mercedes AMG GT 4-Door Coupe six-cylinder updated

Mercedes Benz has updated their Mercedes AMG GT 4-Door Coupe six-cylinder, the car gets a number of styling upgrades. This includes a new front apron with large side air intakes in a jet-wing design.

There is also a V8 styling package with a new design and a range of new standard equipment that includes an electric sliding sunroof and wireless smartphone charging and more.

Mercedes-AMG has upgraded the six-cylinder models of the AMG GT 4-Door Coupé. They can be recognised by the new front apron, which picks up on the previous design of the eight-cylinder models. The two outer decorative air intakes and the large central air intake under the radiator grille form a jet-wing profile. This emphasises the effect of breadth, while the radiator openings direct the air flows specifically to the functional elements such as coolers and brakes.

The electric sliding sunroof and the option of wireless charging for smartphones between the rear seats are now on board as standard. The intelligent, digital infotainment system MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) has also been given an update with a new look, redesigned AMG-specific displays and individually configurable functions. In conjunction with the optional Burmester® surround sound system or the Burmester® high-end 3D surround sound system, Dolby Atmos also introduces a new sound experience.

You can find out more details about the changes coming to the Mercedes AMG GT 4-Door Coupe six-cylinder over at the Mercedes Benz website at the link below.

Source Mercedes





