Mercedes-AMG announces new electric gas turbocharger

Mercedes-AMG has announced that it has developed a new electric gas turbocharger that will be used on future models.

This new electric gas turbocharger will be replacing the existing gas turbo chargers on its range of vehicles.

The highlight of this innovative turbocharging system is a slim electric motor, measuring about 1.6 in, which is integrated directly on the turbocharger shaft, between the turbine wheel on the exhaust side and the compressor wheel on the fresh air side. This electronically controlled electric motor drives the compressor wheel before accepting the exhaust gas flow. The electrification of the turbocharger significantly improves response from idle speed, as well as across the entire engine speed range. Turbo lag – the delayed response of a conventional turbocharger – is eliminated by the electric motor. The result is that the combustion engine responds even more immediately to accelerator pedal input, and the entire driving character is significantly more dynamic and agile.

“We have clearly defined our goals for an electrified future. In order to reach them, we are relying on discrete and highly innovative components as well as assemblies. With this move we are strategically supplementing our modular technology and tailoring it to our performance requirements. In a first step this includes the electrified turbocharger – an example of the transfer of Formula 1 technology to the road, something with which we will take turbocharged combustion engines to a previously unattainable level of agility,” explains Tobias Moers, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

You can find out more details about the new electric gas turbocharger for Mercedes-AMG over at Mercedes at the link below.

Source Mercedes

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals