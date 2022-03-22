Mercedes AMG and Palace Skateboards Art Cars unveiled

Mercedes has unveiled some new Art Cars that have been created in a partnership with Mercedes AMG and Palace Skateboards.

The collaboration has created four Art Cars based on the Mercedes AMG A45 S, the Mercedes AMG SL 63, the Mercedes AMG GT 63, and the Mercedes AMG G 63.

Exclusivity hand in hand with an unconventional outlook on life – this is what connects Mercedes-AMG and the skateboard and streetwear brand Palace, with an aesthetic appeal that is a new departure in the sports and fashion world. In addition, high-performance sports cars and street skateboarding have some basic characteristics in common: in both areas, it’s all about performance and speed; adrenaline and coolness form an unbeatable combination. Last year, the two companies launched their collaboration with the first co- branded collection of apparel and accessories to be designed by Palace together with a car brand. The kick- off took place during the legendary “Nürburgring 24 Hours,” where a GT3 racing car from the Mercedes-AMG Team HRT with a Palace-designed vehicle livery lined up for the start.

Mercedes-AMG and Palace Skateboards are now continuing the well-tried combination of stylish clothing and trendy accessories with spectacularly designed cars following the same theme. To mark the sales launch of the new collection, four Mercedes-AMG models have been transformed into unique Art Cars. When creating their designs, Lev Tanju, the founder of Palace Skateboards, and his design team were inspired by the atmosphere of the flagship store locations: the world metropolises of London, Los Angeles, New York and Tokyo. The Art Cars pick up motifs that can also be found in the 23-piece collection.

