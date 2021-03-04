New Lexar PLAY microSDXC UHS-I memory cards



Lexar has released its new PLAY microSDXC UHS-I card this week offering capacities upto 1TB and transfer speeds of upto 150 MB/s. Pricing for the new memory cards takes the form of $21.99 USD (128 GB), $45.99 USD (256 GB), $94.99 USD (512 GB), and $249.99 USD (1 TB).

“Lexar PLAY microSDXC UHS-I cards are designed to keep up with all your content, no matter if they are games, movies, music or books. Avoid slow load times with read speeds of up to 150MB/s1 and fast A1 or A2-rated performance2, so you can play more of what you love without missing a beat. With large capacities up to 1TB you can save all your favorite multimedia files. Ideal for portable gaming devices, smartphones, and tablets. Great for use with your portable gaming device, smartphone, or tablet, the Lexar PLAY microSDXC UHS-I cards make it easy to quickly load and transfer all your favorite media files, including movies, photos, music, games and books.”

Source : Lexar

