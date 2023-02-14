MediaTek Helio G36 mobile processor launched

MediaTek has announced the launch of its latest mobile processor, the MediaTek Helio G36, and this processor comes with a range of features.

The MediaTek Helio processor is designed to support fast 90HZ displays and a 50-megapixel camera, it also comes with MediaTek HyperEngine 2.0 Lite gaming technology.

The MediaTek Helio G36 provides entry gaming smartphones with peak speeds of 2.2GHz from its octa-core Arm Cortex-A53 CPU. An IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU delivers the right mix of performance and power-efficiency, while device makers can add up to a capacious 8GB of fast LPDDR4x memory. Made using a power-efficient 12nm FinFET production process, the G36 delivers superb power efficiency.

The MediaTek Helio G36 supports up to 50MP cameras, with dual camera photography that’s backed by a hardware depth engine for high-quality Depth of Field (Bokeh) effects in stunning portrait photos. Brands can add their own AI-camera features, such as AI beautification and enhanced precision in single or dual-camera Bokeh capture.

Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) and a Rolling Shutter Compensation (RSC) engine cleverly mitigates warped (‘jello effect’) video when capturing fast action or panning. An integrated Camera Control Unit (CCU) powers Instant Auto Exposure (AE) to provide considerably faster focusing and exposure adjustment when environmental lighting conditions change suddenly.

You can find out more information about the new MediaTek Helio G36 mobile processor over at the MeidaTek website at the link below.

Source MediaTek, GSM Arena





