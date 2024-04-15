Media and Entertainment GPU Servers showcased by MSI at 2024 NAB Show

If you are a professional in the media and entertainment industry you might be interested in the latest GPU servers unveiled by MSI at this years 2024 NAB Show. Providing the performance and flexibility you need to tackle even the most demanding projects. Whether you’re working on a high-end animation, a visually stunning video game, or a feature-length film, you know that every project comes with its own unique challenges. Large datasets, complex computations, and tight deadlines can all put a strain on your workflow. But with MSI’s GPU servers, you’ll have the power to handle it all with ease.

These servers are engineered to tackle the specific challenges of the media and entertainment industry. They feature advanced AMD processors that deliver unprecedented speed and performance, allowing you to work more efficiently than ever before. Whether you’re rendering complex 3D models, editing high-resolution video, or creating realistic visual effects, these servers will help you get the job done faster and with uncompromising quality.

Cutting-Edge Technology for Cutting-Edge Creatives

When you invest in an MSI GPU server, you’re not just getting a machine – you’re getting a partner in creativity. These servers are designed to work seamlessly with your existing tools and workflows, so you can focus on what you do best: creating amazing content.

Imagine being able to render a complex scene in a fraction of the time it used to take, or being able to preview your work in real-time without any lag or stuttering. With MSI’s GPU servers, that’s not just a dream – it’s a reality. You’ll be able to work faster, more efficiently, and with greater confidence, knowing that your hardware can keep up with your creative vision.

MSI’s GPU servers are packed with the latest technology to ensure that you always have the tools you need to stay ahead of the curve. The G4101 server, for example, is a 4U 4GPU powerhouse that supports the latest AMD EPYC 9004 Series processor and is equipped with a liquid cooling module to handle even the most intense workloads.

Specifications

MSI G4101 Server Platform: Form Factor: 4U GPU Support: 4GPU Processor: Single AMD EPYC 9004 Series Cooling: Liquid cooling module Memory: Twelve DDR5 RDIMM slots Expansion: Four PCIe 5.0 x16 slots Storage: Twelve front 2.5-inch U.2 NVMe/SATA drive bays

MSI S1102-02 Server Platform: Form Factor: 1U Processor: Single AMD Ryzen 7000 Series with liquid cooling support up to 170 W Memory: Four DDR5 DIMM slots Expansion: One PCIe 4.0 slot Networking: Two 10GbE onboard Ethernet ports Storage: Four 3.5-inch SATA hot-swappable drive bays



Flexible & Upgradable

With twelve DDR5 RDIMM slots and four PCIe 5.0 x16 slots tailored for high-end graphics cards, the G4101 is designed to prevent thermal throttling and ensure that your creative process is never hindered by hardware limitations. And with twelve front 2.5-inch U.2 NVMe/SATA drive bays, you’ll have plenty of high-speed, flexible storage for all your AI-driven tasks.

Of course, all this power and performance wouldn’t mean much if it wasn’t accessible to creatives like you. That’s why MSI has made their GPU servers available through a network of global partners, ensuring that no matter where you are, you can get your hands on these powerful tools.

Whether you’re in the USA and working with partners like ASI and Newegg, or you’re based elsewhere in the world, you’ll be able to find an MSI GPU server that meets your needs and budget. And with detailed pricing and availability information available on the MSI website, you can easily take the first step towards transforming your creative workflow.



