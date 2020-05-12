New Das 4C Tenkeyless mechanical keyboard launches for $139

Das Keyboard has this week announce the immediate availability of its latest Das Keyboard 4C mechanical keyboard designed for improved quality and efficiency without the traditional number pad, to offer a compact form factor. Ideal for professionals using smaller workstations, home offices, or those that want more portability, says Das Keyboard.

“Revived and better than before! Now with PBT keycaps and Cherry MX Brown switches, our limited edition release of the Das Keyboard 4C Tenkeyless (TKL) Professional is the compact keyboard with ultra-modern design you’ve been looking for. Featuring a sleek black anodized aluminum top panel, accented by charcoal grey PBT keycaps, with black sublimation legends, this TKL mechanical keyboard will have everyone envious.”

Features of the latest Das 4C Tenkeyless mechanical keyboard :

– PBT Keycaps: New charcoal gray PBT keycaps have a higher density than ABS keycaps, and are set against a black aluminium top panel to create a modern, professional look. PBT keycaps do not wear over time.

– Lubed Keys: Large keys that include the space bar, return, shift and caps lock are lubed by the manufacturer to silence the switch and increase smoothness at the actuation points, reducing friction.

– Cherry MX Brown Switches: Now with gold-plated, Cherry MX Brown switches that provide long-lasting electrical contact and tactile feedback to allow users to execute keystrokes with speed and precision.

– N-key rollover: Full NKRO support detects all keystrokes for fast typists.

– Convenience Features: A 2-port USB 2.0 hub provides the ability to connect USB keys and charge phones, an extra-long (6.5 feet) cable for improved cable management, and a magnetically detachable footbar doubles as a ruler.

“Our updated Das Keyboard 4C Tenkeyless packs an amazing punch for today’s professional looking to combine workspace efficiency and productivity at home or in the office,” said Daniel Guermeur, founder and creator of Das Keyboard. “We’re excited to deliver an improved Das Keyboard 4C to give users the highest-quality typing experience for years and years to come.”

Source :TPU : Das Keyboard

