McLaren Artura Trophy unveiled

McLaren has unveiled their latest racing car, the McLaren Artura Trophy, and the car is designed to be used on the track.

The McLaren Artura Trophy will be used in the new McLaren Trophy Championship McLaren Trophy Championship, the car is based on the Atura GT4, although it comes with more power and downforce.

At the heart of the McLaren Trophy is the all-new Artura Trophy race car. It is based on the Artura GT4 but freed from Balance of Power (BoP) regulations. This provides the benefit of enhanced power and downforce levels to increase engagement and reduce lap times to a level closer to GT3 machinery.

The Artura Trophy also shares much with the highly acclaimed McLaren Artura road car, including the McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA) which makes it incredibly rigid and safe. Allied to the all-new 120-degree twin turbo V6 engine – freed from BoP regulations to its full 585PS in the Artura Trophy – it is sensationally fast in a straight line. With all BoP weight also removed and an enhanced aerodynamic package – which includes a high-downforce wing – it is supremely agile in both low and high-speed corners. An enhanced exhaust system means that it will sound just as spectacular as it looks.

Unlike the road car, the Artura Trophy will run combustion-only power in order that owners will also be able to easily convert their cars to GT4-specification by adjusting the engine management software and changing the aerodynamic package. This means that they will also be able to compete in GT4 race events without needing to purchase a new race car.

