Maztec competitive puzzle board game

A new competitive puzzle board game has launched via Kickstarter offering a wonderful player game that allows you to explore a mysterious temple to collect gemstones by matching different tiles with clues and a timed challenge. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about Maztec designed and created by Fresh Creative Games, based in Paris, France.

Source : Kickstarter

