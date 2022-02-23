Mazda confirms pricing for the 2023 CX-50 SUV

Mazda has announced the pricing and packaging options for the 2023 CX-50 SUV that will be built in the US. The automaker says the CX-50 brings its driving dynamics into the outdoors. The vehicle will come in two different models, including the CX-50 2.5 S, which starts at $26,800, and the CX-50 2.5 Turbo starting at $36,400.

Mazda offers its attractive SUV with ten different packages and two different engine choices. The standard 2.5 S utilizes a naturally aspirated four-cylinder, making 187 horsepower and 186 pound-foot of torque. The 2.5 Turbo produces 256 horsepower and 320 pound-foot of torque when filled with 93 octane gas.

When filled with regular 87 octane fuel, it produces 227 horsepower and 310 pound-foot of torque. Both engine options utilize the same six-speed automatic, and the CX-50 features all-wheel drive as standard. Mazda’s CX-50 also has drive modes including Sport, Off-Road, and towing on select packages. Some packages can tow 3500 pounds. Pricing for the SUV ranges from $26,800 on the low end to $41,550 for the CX-50 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus package. Premium paint colors cost between $395 and $595. The MSRPs don’t include the $1225 destination handling charge.

