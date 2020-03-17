Creacube smart maths exercise learning system and smartphone app

Creacube is a new maths learning tool and system created for children, using Bluetooth connectivity and a companion app loaded onto your smartphone the smart maths exercise toy provides games, sounds, LED lighting and more anywhere, anytime. Launched via Kickstarter earlier this month early bird pledges are available from $69 or roughly £57 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during May 2020.

“Among many subjects to study, math is the most difficult subject for many children. In 2005, Gallup conducted a poll that asked students to name the school subject that they considered to be the most difficult. Several other studies have investigated the prevalence of learning difficulties in mathematics. This has been verified by the Basic Skills Agency that conducted their research and found a large proportion of adults who did not possess basic numeracy skills. This is because math is a subject that is completed by constant repeat learning. This repetition is what makes math feel boring and difficult.”

“Let us introduce the Smart Toy CreaCube, which allows your kids to learn while playing. Colorful and friendly cube design, sound, LED lights, and game-like fun. It’s all about self-directed learning anytime, anywhere, without a desk or a book, and it’ll be like you’re playing a fun game. CreaCube has created a smart IoT-toy that brings together everything from the Fourth Industrial Revolution in one cube. This cube presents you with a new way of learning math self-directed.”

Source : Kickstarter

