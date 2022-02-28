MateBook X Pro 2022 laptop is the new flagship offering from Huawei

Huawei this week launched its new MateBook X Pro 2022 laptop which case the position of its new flagship offering.

Top has been redesigned to provide improvements over its predecessor has been designed to connect and collaborate with other Huawei devices for a “fresh smart office experience” says the press release.

The new 2022 flagship laptop from Huawei features a 14.2-inch Real Colour FullView touch display featuring a resolution of 3.1 K and 92.5% ultra-high screen-to-body ratio. The laptop is also the world’s first product certified by TÜV Rheinland for pro-level dual color gamut color accuracy, it delivers more true-to-life colors and it’s unique wedge-shaped body weighs as little as 1.38 kg, merging a minimalist aesthetic with a comfortable grip.

MateBook X Pro 2022 laptop

“HUAWEI MateBook X Pro features the all-new Super Device, which enables quick, convenient smart screen connectivity, ideal for presentations, plus super-fast access to your phone images and files. Achieve it all at hyper speed. The elegantly slender, 1.38 kg lightweight body belies the incredible power within. Symmetry combines with simplicity to achieve a beautifully realised metal design, sculptured using sophisticated Full CNC technology for over 18000 seconds on every device.”

“Achieve a faster, easier way to transfer files. No need for cables — once HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is wirelessly connected to your mobile phone or tablet, you can transfer files between devices at will, with automatic file ordering — privacy and security fully guaranteed. AI Search ensures you can not only browse local or network files with new-found precision and efficiency, but just as easily browse files on connected devices and open them in a second.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Huawei for the MateBook X Pro 2022 laptop, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Huawei

