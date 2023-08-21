Maserati MCXtrema track car with 730 HP unveiled

Maserati has revealed a new track car at Monterey Car Week, the Maserati MCXtrema and the car comes with 730 horsepower. This will be a limited edition track car and only 62 units of the car will be made.

The Trident’s new creature has been conceived as being out of the box: only 62 units of this limited-edition super sports car have been produced, dedicated to a selected, highly discerning clientèle in terms of performance, sophistication of design, luxury – all the hallmarks of a Made in Italy product – and extreme driving experience.

Presented as the Modena-based brand’s most powerful track car, the Maserati MCXtrema is a courageous and exceptional car from all points of view, designed for purist collectors and for the loyal customers of the brand, who wish to add a new “toy” to their garage that can swallow up the kerbs of the most exciting tracks during private tests.

This latest creation from the Italian luxury brand stems from the creative and engineering partnership between the Centro Stile and the Maserati engineering team; it reflects the desire to create a racing car capable of passing on the legacy of the glorious Maserati MC12 in the world of competition, to inspire the Trident’s future racing production.

You can find out more information about the new Maserati MCXtrema over at Maserati at the link below, and the car costs £936,000, apparently, all 62 units have already been sold.

Source Maserati, Autocar



