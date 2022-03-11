MARVO FIT Pro gaming mouse can be customised for work and play

If you would like a mouse that you can use for both gaming and office work you may be interested in the new Fit Pro. Launched via Kickstarter this month the mouse can be used both wirelessly or wired and is equipped with a Pixart 3370 Sensor and fitted with Omron switches.

Supporting Mac, Linux and Windows platforms the mouse has a maximum DPI of 19,000 and features a swappable grips allowing you to customise the gaming mouse to your exact requirements. As well as changing the settings to suit a more working environment when you are not gaming. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $72 or £53 (depending on current exchange rates).

Gaming mouse

“The most colorful customized mouse that’s everything you need it to be. Whether you’re in the office or in the gaming den, Fit Pro has you covered. Thanks to MARVO’s Smartsaver technology, when your hands are on the mouse the lights will turn off automatically for battery saving. Enjoy up to 120 hours via Bluetooth and 2.4G for maximum usage, or plugged in via cable so you can continue to game even while charging.”

Assuming that the Fit Pro funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the Fit Pro customizable gaming mouse project view the promotional video below.

“MARVO FIT Pro comes with state-of-the-art Omron switches, with the highest durability rating and quality control standards. it ​will outlive other inferior gaming mice. No cable, no limitation. The MARVO FIT PRO’s Bluetooth and 2.4G connection provides the convenience you need to attend meetings comfortably. Whether you are using a computer, laptop or Tablet, MARVO Z FIT PRO is able to help you whenever and wherever.”

“If you like playing FPS games such as VALORANT, Counter-Strike and Apex Legends, MARVO Z FIT PRO’s large grips will meet all of your needs. If you enjoy playing RTS style games, the small shell empowers you with a competitive edge in the field. Whether you use the palm grip, claw grip, or fingertip grip on a mouse, MARVO FIT PRO redefined Swap-in Grips and ergonomic shape means it comfortably supports any grip style.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the customizable gaming mouse, jump over to the official Fit Pro crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

