Marshall Uxbridge compact speaker unveiled for $199

Marshall has today unveiled their latest smart speaker in the form of the Marshall Uxbridge speaker priced at $199, available in both black and white finishes, offering consumers a compact cube design and control via the company’s companion smartphone application.

Preorders are now open and shipping will commence early next month from April 8th 2020 onwards. “Loud just got smaller. Uxbridge Voice is engineered to create a thunderous sound from its compact frame. An advanced setup with high-end components come together to produce a sound only Marshall can deliver.”

“Uxbridge Voice combines the legendary sound of Marshall with the helpfulness of Amazon Alexa, for a speaker that’s not just smart, it’s brilliant. Small in size yet large in sound, this speaker delivers a clean and precise audio experience. With Alexa you can use your voice to multi-task, hands-free.”

For more information and full specifications jump over to the official Marshall website by following the link below.

Source: Marshall

