Marriot says data fro 5.2 million guests breached in January

Marriot has announced that some data from 5.2 million of its guest was breached in January of this year.

Some of the information that was breached includes peoples contact details including their address and phone numbers and also other details.

Hotels operated and franchised under Marriott’s brands use an application to help provide services to guests at hotels. At the end of February 2020, the company identified that an unexpected amount of guest information may have been accessed using the login credentials of two employees at a franchise property. The company believes that this activity started in mid-January 2020. Upon discovery, the company confirmed that the login credentials were disabled, immediately began an investigation, implemented heightened monitoring, and arranged resources to inform and assist guests. Marriott also notified relevant authorities and is supporting their investigations.

Here is some of the information that was breached:

contact details (e.g., name, mailing address, email address, and phone number)

loyalty account information (e.g., account number and points balance, but not passwords)

additional personal details (e.g., company, gender, and birthday day and month)

partnerships and affiliations (e.g., linked airline loyalty programs and numbers)

preferences (e.g., stay/room preferences and language preference)

You can find out more information over at the company’s website and what to do if you data has been breached.

