Awesome MagnetCubes magnetic marble run

The development team at DesignNest has created a new dynamic marble run system using magnets and modular blocks. The aptly named MagnetCubes toy has launched via Kickstarter this month and already raised over $200,000 thanks to over 2,300 backers with still 31 days remaining on its campaign.

“Most of the marble runs include the track and the holes on the same molded pieces, limiting your options for how the pieces can be fitted together. With the modular design of MagnetCubes, you can easily connect multiple structures together. The structure becomes a complex and impressive multi-level design. Build and rebuild whatever you can imagine. You could sit down again and again, with new creations every time.”

“MagnetCubes is a totally new modular magnetic building set for creating roller coaster themed marble runs and large structures. This intuitive building system is fun for all ages and can be configured in endless ways.

This toy is a modern take on the simple building blocks and construction sets that we all grow up with. MagnetCubes is great for getting kids curious and interested in STEM concepts by challenging spatial reasoning and understanding of physics principles.”

Source : Kickstarter

