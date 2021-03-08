Mansory reveals the Ferrari-based Stallone GTS

Mansory has revealed its latest creation is based on the Ferrari 812 GTS. The car is called the Mansory Stallone GTS, and it is a complete vehicle conversion. It’s painted in a special Daytona-gray paint with blue accents and has a completely revised interior.

Lots of add-on parts on the exterior of the car are made from carbon fiber. The completely customized interior is in blue leather with white applications. A 6.2-liter V12 engine powers the Ferrari, and Mansory has tuned the engine to make more power.

The company claims 830 horsepower and 740 Nm of torque. With that much power underfoot, the Stallone GTS can reach 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 345 km/h. Pricing for the car is a mystery, but a standard Ferrari 812 GTS starts at $335,000.

