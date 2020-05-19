Manhart MH8 800 is a BMW M8 with 823 horsepower (Video)

Manhart ha modified the BMW M8 to create the Manhart MH8 800 and this modified M8 comes with some serious power, 823 horsepower.

The Manhart MH8 800 comes with a 0 to 62 miles per hour (100 km/h) time of just 2.6 seconds and it can hit 200 km an hour in just 5.7 seconds.

Following the conversion, the rapid sports coupe produces no less than 823 hp plus 1,050 Nm and combines ultimate exclusivity with absolutely outstanding sportiness. The MH8 800 needs only 2.6 seconds to sprint from a standing start to 100 km/h, which means a noticeable reduction compared to the 3.2 seconds of the series M8. Acceleration from 100 to 200 km/h takes just 5.7 seconds. The MANHART turbo kit comes with a MANHART intercooler and a revision of the software on the engine control unit. These are responsible for the significant increase in performance of the 4.4-liter biturbo V8 (S63).

You can find out more details about the new Manhart MH8 800 over at the company’s website at tghe link below.

Source Manhart, Top Gear

