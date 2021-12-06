Manhart CR 700 Wagon marks the end for the biturbo V8

We are upset about the end of the AMG 4.0-liter biturbo V8 engine. That engine is under the hood of the current generation Mercedes-AMG C 63 and C 63 S. One of the best versions of that car is the wagon available in Europe, and tuner Manhart has laid hands on the vehicle to produce the CR 700 Wagon.

To celebrate the end of the V8, the CR 700 was born, and as you will gather from the name, the car produces 700 horsepower. The extra power comes thanks to a turbo performance kit featuring upgraded turbos, a carbon intake, intercooler upgrade, and ECU remapping.

Power output is 712 horsepower and 920Nm of torque. Those numbers are up significantly from the standard 510 horsepower and 700Nm of torque. The CR 700 Wagon can run from 100 to 200 km/h in 5.5 seconds with the extra power. The car is extremely good-looking to boot. There is no indication of pricing, but anything Manhart is costly.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals