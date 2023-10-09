MangoPi MQ-Pro Linux micro development board

The Mango Pi MQ Pro is a single-board computer (SBC) is an innovative Linux micro development board that features a compact size, impressive specifications, and plenty of versatility. This micro dev board, despite its mini body, is packed with all the essential functions needed for a variety of applications. It is specially designed to run Tina-Linux/Debian, making it a versatile choice for developers and hobbyists alike.

The Mango Pi MQ Pro is equipped with a D1(RISC-V core) as the main controller chip. This chip is capable of reaching speeds of up to 1GHz, making it a powerful choice for a variety of applications. The device comes in two versions: the MPi-MQ1PL, which features WiFi, Bluetooth, and 512MB DRAM, and the MPi-MQ1PH, which offers the same features but with 1GB DRAM. This gives users the flexibility to choose the version that best suits their needs.

Linux micro development board

One of the standout features of the Mango Pi MQ Pro is its array of peripheral ports. These include GPIO, I2C & SPI, SDIO, Audio port (record, play), Video (touch, HDMI, DVP, DSI and LVDS), USB Host, OTG, and more. This wide range of ports makes the device highly adaptable and capable of handling a variety of tasks.

Connectivity

In terms of connectivity, the Mango Pi MQ Pro comes with onboard WiFi and Bluetooth. This allows for easy connection to a variety of devices and networks, making it a versatile choice for a range of applications. The device also supports a standard 40 pin PI header, TF/SD card, and has a DSI connector.

The Mango Pi MQ Pro does not come with an SD card, but it does allow for the addition of NAND storage. This gives users the flexibility to expand the device’s storage capacity as needed. The device also has an external antenna connector, further enhancing its connectivity options.

Embedded single-board computer

The Mango Pi MQ Pro is considered an eSBC (embedded single-board computer) due to its input/output capabilities, storage, processing, and network connectivity. This makes it a powerful choice for a variety of applications, from home automation to industrial control systems.

The device runs on Ubuntu and uses the XFCE user interface, making it user-friendly and easy to navigate. The device’s CPU is the C906, the first RISC-V processor made by Allwinner D1. This makes the Mango Pi MQ Pro a pioneering device in the world of single-board computers.

Despite its impressive specifications, the Mango Pi MQ Pro does have some potential areas for improvement. For instance, the device does not come with a heatsink, but one can be added. This could potentially improve the device’s performance and longevity. Additionally, the Mango Pi MQ Pro has pads for SPI flash, which could potentially increase its speed.

In comparison with other similar devices, such as the Milk-V Duo, the Mango Pi MQ Pro holds its own. Its compact size makes it ideal for embedded applications, and its impressive array of features and specifications make it a versatile and powerful choice.

The Mango Pi MQ Pro is a compact, powerful, and versatile single-board computer that offers a range of features and specifications that make it a standout choice in its category. Whether you’re a developer, a hobbyist, or just someone looking for a powerful and adaptable device, the Mango Pi MQ Pro is a device worth considering.



