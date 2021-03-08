Make your own Mandalorian flamethrower gauntlet

YouTube channel Hacksmith Industries has published a new project featuring that of element and creation of a DIY Mandalorian flamethrower gauntlet as part of their HACKLORIAN series which will create a wide variety of different gadgets armour and weapons from the Disney Mandalorian TV series.

Unfortunately Disney has not released any confirmation on when the highly anticipated Mandalorian season 3 will premier on their Disney+ streaming service, but as soon as more information comes to light we will keep you up to speed as always. On a positive note this gives you plenty of time to create your very own Mandalorian flamethrower gauntlet ready to wear at the premier of Mandalorian S3 hopefully sometime later this year or early in 2022.

“In our HACKLORIAN series, we’ll be making all of Mando’s gadgets, armor, and weapons! Make sure to become a YouTube member to see the videos before anyone else! Next up… The Blaster and Spear — and then, his helmet! “

Source : Hacksmith Industries : Adafruit

